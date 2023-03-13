MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,142 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after buying an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,987,416,000 after buying an additional 908,481 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,765,602,000 after buying an additional 764,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,215,073,000 after buying an additional 467,060 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,560 shares of company stock valued at $50,272,657. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $229.05 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.15. The company has a market capitalization of $565.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.14.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

