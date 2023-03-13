Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ MSBIP opened at $25.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.45 and a 12-month high of $27.10.

Insider Transactions at Midland States Bancorp

In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $41,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,378.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

