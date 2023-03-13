Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,114,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 399.3% in the third quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $173,483,000 after buying an additional 2,768,649 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3,953.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,420 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 288.7% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $111,372,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Argus cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $54.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.86. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

