Michael M. Ozimek Acquires 1,000 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) CFO Michael M. Ozimek purchased 1,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.02 per share, with a total value of $35,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,438.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRST traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.59. The company had a trading volume of 168,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,197. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average is $36.02. The stock has a market cap of $619.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.92. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.32 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRST. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 65.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.