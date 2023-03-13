M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) PT Lowered to GBX 194 at Barclays

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 196 ($2.36) to GBX 194 ($2.33) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

MGPUF has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&G from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded M&G from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. AlphaValue cut M&G to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on M&G from GBX 181 ($2.18) to GBX 190 ($2.28) in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on M&G from GBX 270 ($3.25) to GBX 247 ($2.97) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&G presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.59.

M&G Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MGPUF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.62. 7,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,740. M&G has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

