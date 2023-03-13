MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0212 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MGF opened at $3.25 on Monday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 117,025 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 38,144 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

