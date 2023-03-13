MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $6.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $7.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

