MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Shares of MFA stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 945,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,411. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $960.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.94. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $17.16.

In related news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 10,188,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $102,598,587.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MFA Financial by 356.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,041 shares during the period. Phase 2 Partners LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial during the third quarter worth about $13,637,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MFA Financial by 113.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,300 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MFA Financial by 108.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,573 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $9,122,000. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

