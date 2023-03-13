Metars Genesis Trading Down 12% Over Last Week (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Metars Genesis has a market capitalization of $96.83 million and $163,856.80 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metars Genesis has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Metars Genesis token can now be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00006866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metars Genesis Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.51428179 USD and is down -7.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $164,124.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

