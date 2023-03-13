Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) and WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) Critical Analysis

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) and WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of WeTrade Group shares are held by institutional investors. 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of WeTrade Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and WeTrade Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A WeTrade Group -59.01% -34.07% -27.92%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A WeTrade Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and WeTrade Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercurity Fintech $670,000.00 16.84 -$20.75 million N/A N/A WeTrade Group $14.38 million 4.86 $5.18 million N/A N/A

WeTrade Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mercurity Fintech.

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats WeTrade Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc. engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About WeTrade Group

WeTrade Group, Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company's YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

