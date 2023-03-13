Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,069 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE T opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

