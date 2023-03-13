Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 390 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.83.

Shares of ISRG opened at $222.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.77.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

