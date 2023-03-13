Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 158 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 17.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,887 shares of company stock worth $2,602,476. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $420.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $488.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $433.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.91.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

