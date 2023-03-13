Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Increases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 754.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 21.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $197.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $254.94. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.27.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

