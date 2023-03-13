Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $72.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

