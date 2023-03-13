Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,037,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,069,159,000 after acquiring an additional 420,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,469,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,706,000 after purchasing an additional 584,476 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,668 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,658,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,571,000 after purchasing an additional 295,771 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,369,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,864,000 after purchasing an additional 93,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $94.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $137.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.61.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 59.14%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Stories

