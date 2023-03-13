Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires 8,782 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 82,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.24.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.