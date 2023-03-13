Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,970 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after buying an additional 50,475 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

