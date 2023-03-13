Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $5.05 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zoetis by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,198,000 after buying an additional 736,720 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,932,000 after buying an additional 721,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Zoetis by 240.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,479,000 after purchasing an additional 664,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 21.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,645,000 after purchasing an additional 527,760 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $163.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.06. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $201.32. The firm has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

