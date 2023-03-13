Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,954 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter worth $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter worth $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 22.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 22.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at $950,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at $950,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,212 shares of company stock worth $1,405,580 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Donaldson Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

NYSE DCI opened at $64.10 on Monday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

