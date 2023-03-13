Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 1,377.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on KR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

Kroger Price Performance

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,414 shares of company stock valued at $4,941,689. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $46.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.89. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.