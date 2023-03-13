Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.81.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $196.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.21. The firm has a market cap of $122.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

