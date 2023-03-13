Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 47.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 93,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 584,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,819,000 after acquiring an additional 38,624 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 646.9% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 68,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 59,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.62.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE CPT opened at $106.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $105.78 and a 1-year high of $175.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.77%.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,375.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

