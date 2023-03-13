Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 20,392 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 295.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 185,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after acquiring an additional 138,876 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 315,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,146,000 after buying an additional 139,717 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,536,000 after buying an additional 12,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.30.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $103.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.99 and its 200 day moving average is $114.61. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.75%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

