Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 16,130 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 106.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 141.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Trading Down 1.8 %

ATR stock opened at $112.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.51. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $122.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $795.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.33.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

Featured Stories

