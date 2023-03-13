MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MEI Pharma from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of MEI Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.43.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma Price Performance

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 49.80% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. The company had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70,959 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

(Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.