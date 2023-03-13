Mcashchain (MCASH) One Day Volume Tops $9.83

Mcashchain (MCASH) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, Mcashchain has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mcashchain has a total market capitalization of $31.74 million and $9.83 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mcashchain token can now be bought for about $0.0489 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.36 or 0.00417786 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,851.52 or 0.28239588 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Mcashchain Token Profile

Mcashchain launched on June 26th, 2019. Mcashchain’s total supply is 986,303,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,521,937 tokens. Mcashchain’s official message board is medium.com/mcashchain. The official website for Mcashchain is www.mcash.network. Mcashchain’s official Twitter account is @mcashchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mcashchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mcashchain (MCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Users are able to generate MCASH through the process of mining. Mcashchain has a current supply of 986,303,858 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mcashchain is 0.04573167 USD and is up 8.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mcash.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mcashchain directly using U.S. dollars.

