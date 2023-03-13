Mather Group LLC. Sells 4,588 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of IWS opened at $104.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.08 and its 200-day moving average is $107.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $122.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

