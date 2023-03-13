Mather Group LLC. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 3.6 %

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WFC opened at $39.88 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average of $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $151.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.