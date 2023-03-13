Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after acquiring an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,468 shares of company stock valued at $23,074,307. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

Shares of KO stock opened at $58.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.48. The firm has a market cap of $255.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

