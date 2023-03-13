Mather Group LLC. Grows Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $219.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $172.78 and a twelve month high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.00.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

