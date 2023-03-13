Mather Group LLC. Buys 2,003 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after acquiring an additional 966,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,678,492,000 after acquiring an additional 854,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,415,000 after acquiring an additional 687,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $98.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.28 and a 200-day moving average of $99.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

