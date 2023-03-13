Mather Group LLC. Buys 15,014 Shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,014 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 7.66% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

CIZ stock opened at $30.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.62. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $32.83.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

(Get Rating)

The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.