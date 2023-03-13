Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives $57.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAS. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock opened at $50.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. Masco has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.83.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Masco will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,668,244.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,404 shares of company stock valued at $17,951,341 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth $201,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Masco by 410.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,433,000 after acquiring an additional 196,938 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 2.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth $2,247,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.