Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Positive Rating at Susquehanna

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “positive” rating restated by equities researchers at Susquehanna in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.89. 13,496,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,868,585. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $188,566,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,433,736,000 after buying an additional 3,663,148 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

