Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,160,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 20,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.4% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $637,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,026,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,253,000 after acquiring an additional 541,054 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVL. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $38.39 on Monday. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $76.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of -203.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.