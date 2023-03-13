Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.05

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.05 and last traded at $31.46, with a volume of 13051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.61). Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $262.45 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $190,142.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,133 shares in the company, valued at $5,504,368.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $190,142.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,133 shares in the company, valued at $5,504,368.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $54,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,052.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 42.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

