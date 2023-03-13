MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Up to $11.04

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.04, but opened at $11.57. MAG Silver shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 253,340 shares.
MAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
