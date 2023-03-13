MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Up to $11.04

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.04, but opened at $11.57. MAG Silver shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 253,340 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MAG Silver Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MAG Silver by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MAG Silver by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 164,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

