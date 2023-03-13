MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGNX shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.70 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $5.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,535,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,579,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,570,412.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,535,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,579,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,570,412.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,929,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,097,092.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 1,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,000 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics by 170.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 578,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 364,210 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 385.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 220,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 175,342 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

