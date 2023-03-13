MAAS Group Holdings Limited (MGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

MAAS Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MGH – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from MAAS Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

MAAS Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Medway 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. 68.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAAS Group Company Profile

MAAS Group Holdings Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides construction materials, equipment, and services for civil, infrastructure, and mining sectors in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Civil, Construction, and Hire; Real Estate; Manufacturing; and Construction Materials segments.

