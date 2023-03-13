M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Performance

Shares of LON:MWE traded up GBX 3.74 ($0.04) on Monday, hitting GBX 52.24 ($0.63). 421,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,110. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1,681.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 1-year low of GBX 43.25 ($0.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 72 ($0.87). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 50.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 51.68.

Get M.T.I Wireless Edge alerts:

M.T.I Wireless Edge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas and accessories for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. It offers dual bands, directional, base station, and omni antennas; vehicular and train antennas; and accessories, including mounting kit and integrated enclosure.

Receive News & Ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.