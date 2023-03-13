M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Performance
Shares of LON:MWE traded up GBX 3.74 ($0.04) on Monday, hitting GBX 52.24 ($0.63). 421,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,110. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1,681.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 1-year low of GBX 43.25 ($0.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 72 ($0.87). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 50.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 51.68.
M.T.I Wireless Edge Company Profile
Featured Stories
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
- SVB: The First Crack In The Economy, Pressure Building
- Can SVB Collapse Cause Credit Downgrades at Etsy?
Receive News & Ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.