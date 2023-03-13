Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading 8.5% Higher

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.16. 125,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 970,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $545.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of -1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.28. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 216.24%. The company had revenue of $48.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 222,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 90,435 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

