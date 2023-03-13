Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading 8.5% Higher

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.16. 125,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 970,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.
Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $545.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of -1.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 222,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 90,435 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.
About Lyell Immunopharma
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL)
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
- SVB: The First Crack In The Economy, Pressure Building
- Can SVB Collapse Cause Credit Downgrades at Etsy?
Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.