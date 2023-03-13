Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.81.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOW traded up $2.99 on Monday, hitting $199.65. 443,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,524. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $238.37. The company has a market cap of $123.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

