Locus Chain Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $78.25 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $78.25 million and $715,820.54 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00418870 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,876.79 or 0.28313171 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

