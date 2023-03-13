LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.
LKQ has a payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LKQ to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.
LKQ Price Performance
Shares of LKQ stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.27. The company had a trading volume of 236,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $59.33.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,663,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,373,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Raymond James raised their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.
About LKQ
LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.
