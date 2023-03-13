LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

LKQ has a payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LKQ to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.27. The company had a trading volume of 236,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $59.33.

Insider Activity

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,663,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,373,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Raymond James raised their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

