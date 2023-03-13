Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock Position Increased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,503,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,814 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment comprises about 1.7% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $342,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,638.1% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 35.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

Shares of LYV opened at $66.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day moving average is $76.76. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $121.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 116.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

