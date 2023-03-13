Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits Market Cap of $2.52 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.52 million and $66.83 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 778,557,981 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 778,498,949.9584944 with 775,603,699.9584944 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00306819 USD and is down -5.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $106.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
