Linear Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.52 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, Linear has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Linear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $79.27 million and approximately $6.52 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Linear alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00418870 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,876.79 or 0.28313171 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear was first traded on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.