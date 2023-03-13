Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of LCTX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 199,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,255. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $237.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCTX. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 389.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21,443 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

