Linamar (TSE:LNR) Given New C$86.00 Price Target at CIBC

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Linamar and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$77.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Linamar from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$88.40.

Linamar Price Performance

LNR opened at C$65.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18. Linamar has a 52-week low of C$45.46 and a 52-week high of C$77.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$64.19. The company has a market cap of C$4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Linamar Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Linamar

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant bought 630 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$61.59 per share, with a total value of C$38,801.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$199,490.01. 33.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Further Reading

